Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 403 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.28 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

