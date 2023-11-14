ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of ASML worth $533,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $19.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $674.02. 198,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.09. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.



