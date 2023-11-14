ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 738.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.75 ($9.07).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.54) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 381.23 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.42. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 320.33 ($3.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,015 ($12.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company has a market capitalization of £454.57 million, a P/E ratio of -177.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.17.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

