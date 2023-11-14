Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Shares of AZPN opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $251.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.