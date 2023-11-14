Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $202.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $194.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.40.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $251.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $77,022,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

