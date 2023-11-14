Atb Cap Markets Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Northland Power Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.63.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 69.36%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.