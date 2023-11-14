Atb Cap Markets Comments on Stantec Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.75.

Stantec Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.38 and a twelve month high of C$98.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.20.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

