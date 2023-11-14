Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Stantec (TSE:STN) to Outperform

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.75.

Stantec stock opened at C$96.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

