AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

