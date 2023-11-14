AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

