Aurora Spine (ASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th.

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Spine had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$4.79 million for the quarter.

Aurora Spine Stock Up 7.3 %

CVE:ASG traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,994. The company has a market cap of C$33.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. Aurora Spine has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

