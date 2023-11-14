Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,679 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.74. 147,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

