Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $103.99.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
