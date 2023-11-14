Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.