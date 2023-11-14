Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. 94,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,016. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.