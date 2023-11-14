Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $53.42. Azenta shares last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 253,133 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Azenta by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 98,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Trading Up 15.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.