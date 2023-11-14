B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

