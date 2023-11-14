B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMSWA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 395,826 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 941.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 32.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 208,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

