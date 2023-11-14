Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) to Issue GBX 1.70 Dividend

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BAB stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,851.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 431 ($5.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 456.75 ($5.61).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

