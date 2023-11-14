BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.37) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.22).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Company Profile

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,108 ($13.61) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,049.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 992.24. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,129 ($13.86). The firm has a market cap of £33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,787.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

