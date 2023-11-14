Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 183,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 633,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 614,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

