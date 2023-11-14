Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Critical Analysis

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22% Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.39, meaning that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medallion Financial and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 184.72%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $206.15 million 1.01 $43.84 million $2.34 3.82 Bakkt $54.60 million 3.62 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.09

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Bakkt on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

