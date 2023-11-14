Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,461,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 13,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $4.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

