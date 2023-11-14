Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.07. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 370 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Trading Up 7.0 %

About Banco Itaú Chile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

