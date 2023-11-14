Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,439.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,810 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 139,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 58,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 7,283,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,816,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

