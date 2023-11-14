Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183,963 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

