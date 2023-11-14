Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

