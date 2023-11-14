Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 111 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $158.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

