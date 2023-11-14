Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.10% of SolarWinds worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 375,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,998,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 161,663 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,478,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 306,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 470,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SWI stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

