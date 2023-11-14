Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,707.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,550.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,522.34. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

