Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

