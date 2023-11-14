Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,435 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,131 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 538,627 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock worth $4,073,320. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

