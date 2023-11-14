Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $338.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.24 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

