Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 101.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PSA opened at $246.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.29 and its 200 day moving average is $277.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

