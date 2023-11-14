Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,315 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,675 shares of company stock worth $22,788,726 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

