Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,875,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

