Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $131,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $291.00 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average of $309.85.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

