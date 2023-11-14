Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

