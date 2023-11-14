Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after acquiring an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

