Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 24,300 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $74.05.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

