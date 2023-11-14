Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 777 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,511 shares of company stock worth $1,237,944 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

