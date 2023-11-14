Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,150.43 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,907.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,977.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

