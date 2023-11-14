Barclays Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 972,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.