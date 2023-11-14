Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,234.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $950.00 to $1,234.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,012.27 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $568.38 and a 1-year high of $1,014.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $895.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.55.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

