Barclays Upgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Overweight

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Nutrien stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

