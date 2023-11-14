Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of BBSI opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $695.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

