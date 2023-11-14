Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.1 %

BBSI stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $695.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.