Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $21.94

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.69. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 295,102 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,253,000 after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after buying an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,401,000 after buying an additional 1,121,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,867,000 after acquiring an additional 223,277 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

