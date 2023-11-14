Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

SKIN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair cut Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

In other news, Director Doug K. Schillinger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at $393,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Beauty Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Beauty Health by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 377,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321,898 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 636,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

