Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Beauty Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Beauty Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Beauty Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

