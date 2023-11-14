Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 42,734 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 78,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,425. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

